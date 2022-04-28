Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target Increased to €125.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Societe Generale from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

