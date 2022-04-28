HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.28 ($82.02).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock opened at €36.50 ($39.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.80 and a 200 day moving average of €60.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 23.07. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a one year high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.