HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €89.00 ($95.70) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 143.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of HFG opened at €36.50 ($39.25) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($104.84). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

