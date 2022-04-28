HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.58% from the company’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €36.50 ($39.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €60.37. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($104.84). The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

