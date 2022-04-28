Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In related news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 193,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $4,156,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

