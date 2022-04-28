Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

