Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to report sales of $56.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $57.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $62.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $229.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.90 million to $233.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.37 million, with estimates ranging from $246.60 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

