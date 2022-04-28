Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $166.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

