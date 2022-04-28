Hess (NYSE:HES) Announces Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 14,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Hess has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Hess alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.