Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HBRN opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £905.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.18.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

