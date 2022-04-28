Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of HBRN opened at GBX 136.80 ($1.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £905.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.18.
Hibernia REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
