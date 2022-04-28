High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Get High Tide alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of HITI opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. High Tide has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $210.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.