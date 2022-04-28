Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 321.3% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:HTPA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 55.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 413,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 146,745 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,869 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

