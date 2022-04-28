Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($38.24) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,465.50.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06.

