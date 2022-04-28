Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $821.61.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

