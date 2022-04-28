Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 870 ($11.09) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCXLF. Investec raised Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $821.61.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.