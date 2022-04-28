Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 205 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.98) to GBX 376 ($4.79) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.