Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will announce $199.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $791.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $809.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $841.60 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $874.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000,000 shares of company stock worth $151,040,000.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

