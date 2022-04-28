Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of HBCP opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

