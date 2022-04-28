Home Capital Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.86.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$31.64 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$30.75 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

