HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.84 on Thursday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

