Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY22 guidance at $3.45-$3.65 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

