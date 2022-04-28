Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.57) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.99) to GBX 940 ($11.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.96) to GBX 941 ($11.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.73) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 933.25 ($11.89).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 780.20 ($9.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 777.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 839.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.56).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($128,248.28). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($31,667.09). Insiders have purchased 15,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,591,848 in the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

