HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Cut to GBX 515 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 530 ($6.76) to GBX 515 ($6.56) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $490.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Research analysts predict that HSBC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 91.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HSBC by 43.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

