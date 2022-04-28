HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $369.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.23. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $367.11 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

