Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.78. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

