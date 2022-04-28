Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Richard H. King Acquires 2,178 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HBAN opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

