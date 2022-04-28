Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 174.2% in April

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HBANM stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.