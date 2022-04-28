Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Up 174.2% in April

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HBANM stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

