Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $219.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,946,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.