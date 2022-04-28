Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.