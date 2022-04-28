Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hyliion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $574.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,404 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 502,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth $2,796,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 331,688 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

