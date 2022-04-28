i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 559,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 544,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

