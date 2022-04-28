Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Down 94.4% in April

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the March 31st total of 101,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ICNC remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

