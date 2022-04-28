IDACORP (IDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. IDACORP has set its FY22 guidance at $4.85-5.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.850-$5.050 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

IDACORP stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About IDACORP (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

