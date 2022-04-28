IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $155,530,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

