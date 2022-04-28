iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. iHeartMedia has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IHRT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,090,775 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

