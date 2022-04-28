iHeartMedia (IHRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. iHeartMedia has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,090,775 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,061 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

