iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 17,342 Shares

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IHRT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $12,007,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 556,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 432,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.