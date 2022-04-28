iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 17,342 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IHRT opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $12,007,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 556,954 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 432,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

