iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 619,937 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IHRT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.