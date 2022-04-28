iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global Purchases 619,937 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
IHRT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.