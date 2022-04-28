Illumina (ILMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Illumina has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-$4.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ILMN opened at $297.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.83. Illumina has a 12-month low of $296.54 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

