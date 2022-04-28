IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMIAY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($27.21) to GBX 1,845 ($23.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMI from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.07) to GBX 1,400 ($17.84) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,298.75.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
