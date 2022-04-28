ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMUC stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drugs to transform therapeutic paradigms and enhance quality of life in patients suffering from infectious diseases; autoimmune diseases comprising rheumatoid arthritis; cachexia associated with AIDS and cancer; and retinal diseases.

