Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Get Impinj alerts:

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Impinj by 827.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.