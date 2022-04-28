Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PI. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.45.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.70. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $101,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,358 shares of company stock worth $4,853,111 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $53,585,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

