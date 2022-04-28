Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Lowered to $87.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 3,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.38. Impinj has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $56,001.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,488.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

