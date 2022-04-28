Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IOR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

