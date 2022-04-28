Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Update

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IOR opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
About Income Opportunity Realty Investors (Get Rating)
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
