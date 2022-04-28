INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 4,107 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 697,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,206,041.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.
  • On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.
  • On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.
  • On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

INDT opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.