INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc Buys 4,107 Shares of Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $295,662.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 697,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,206,041.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 688 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $49,536.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 9,001 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $647,531.94.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 61 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $4,392.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 4,076 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.43 per share, with a total value of $299,300.68.

On Friday, March 25th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 1,124 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $80,916.76.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 7,026 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $505,801.74.

On Monday, March 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.98 per share, with a total value of $427,129.32.

On Thursday, March 10th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 227 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $16,344.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87.

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

INDT opened at $72.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.87. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.89%.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

