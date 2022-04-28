Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 684,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 584,003 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

