Ingredion (INGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Ingredion has set its FY22 guidance at $6.85-$7.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingredion to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.