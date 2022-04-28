Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,157,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 72,951 shares in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

