Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INGN stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

In other news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

