Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INGN stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.39 million, a PE ratio of -90.20 and a beta of 0.91. Inogen has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.
Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
