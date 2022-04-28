Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

